Sam Houston State’s Ke’Shon Murray intercepted Chase Fourcade’s pass near midfield, and Humphries connected with Adeyi for a score on the next play with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Danzell Sims recovered a fumble late in the game for the Bearkats.
Humphries was 5-of-6 passing for 75 yards and added 39 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Sam Houston State stopped Nicholls twice on fourth down, had three sacks, and forced three turnovers. Fourcade finished 19-of-34 passing for 212 yards.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD