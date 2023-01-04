Sam Houston takes home win streak into matchup with Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-4, 1-0 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-3, 1-1 WAC)
The Antelopes are 1-0 in WAC play. Grand Canyon scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.
Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.9 points for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.
Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.