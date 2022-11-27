Sam Houston visits Nevada after Baker's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-1) Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Will Baker scored 20 points in Nevada’s 62-58 win against the Akron Zips. The Wolf Pack have gone 3-0 in home games. Nevada is fourth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Bearkats are 2-0 on the road. Sam Houston ranks eighth in college basketball scoring 44.0 points per game in the paint led by Qua Grant averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.3 points for Nevada.

Grant is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging nine points and 1.8 steals for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article