Sam Houston visits Oklahoma State for non-conference showdown

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-3)
The Bearkats are 2-1 on the road. Sam Houston averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Qua Grant with 4.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma State.
Grant is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.0 points and 3.3 rebounds for Sam Houston.
