Sam Houston visits Oklahoma State for non-conference showdown

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-3) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -10; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Sam Houston meet in non-conference action. The Cowboys are 3-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State is the Big 12 leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 10.5.

The Bearkats are 2-1 on the road. Sam Houston averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Qua Grant with 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma State.

Grant is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.0 points and 3.3 rebounds for Sam Houston.

