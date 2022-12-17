Sam Houston visits Texas State after Harrell's 20-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-5)
The Bobcats have gone 1-2 in home games. Texas State is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Bearkats are 3-2 on the road. Sam Houston has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Nighael Ceaser is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas State.
Qua Grant is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.2 points for Sam Houston.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.