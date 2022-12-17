Sam Houston visits Texas State after Harrell's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-5) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -3.5; over/under is 126 BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Mason Harrell scored 20 points in Texas State’s 71-65 loss to the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders.

The Bobcats have gone 1-2 in home games. Texas State is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearkats are 3-2 on the road. Sam Houston has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Nighael Ceaser is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Qua Grant is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.2 points for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article