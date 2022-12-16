Sam Houston visits Texas State following Harrell's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-5) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas State takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats after Mason Harrell scored 20 points in Texas State’s 71-65 loss to the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders. The Bobcats have gone 1-2 in home games. Texas State has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Bearkats are 3-2 on the road. Sam Houston is fourth in college basketball with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kian Scroggins averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bobcats. Brandon Davis is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Donte Powers is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 10.2 points. Qua Grant is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals for Sam Houston.

