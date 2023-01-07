Sam Houston wins 75-68 against Tarleton State

Wrzeszcz was 6 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Bearkats (12-4, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference). Donte Powers scored 19 points, shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Cameron Huefner had 10 points.