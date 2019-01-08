NEW YORK — Assistant coaches Sam Mills III of the Carolina Panthers and Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings will be the head coaches of the East-West Shrine Game, which features some of college football’s best prospects.

The 94th annual East-West Shrine Game will be played Saturday, Jan. 19, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and be televised on NFL Network.

Mills, who will coach the East team, has spent the past 14 seasons on the Panthers’ staff. He was promoted to defensive line coach in December. A Division II All-American linebacker at Montclair State, Mills is the son of Sam Mills, the former Panthers linebacker who is the only player in franchise history whose number was retired.

Zimmer, who will coach the West team, is a 13-year coaching veteran who has spent the past five seasons as the Vikings’ linebackers coach. A former safety at Trinity University, Adam is the son of Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

___

