Twice in the fourth quarter on Saturday the Panthers faced third-and-long. And twice Pickett tucked the ball and bolted for the first-down marker. His head-first dive toward the sticks to convert a third-and-7 was reminiscent of his sprint for the end-zone pylon during his first collegiate start, an upset of then-No. 2 Miami in the 2017 season finale. Pickett did it again three plays later, bullying his way for 7 yards on third-and-6 on a designed run.