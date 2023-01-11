Samford Bulldogs play the Wofford Terriers on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wofford Terriers (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (10-7, 4-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -4; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Samford heads into a matchup against Wofford as winners of four games in a row. The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Samford averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Terriers have gone 2-2 against SoCon opponents. Wofford scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Corey Tripp is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 9.3 points. B.J. Mack is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article