Cooper Kaifes had made a pair of free throws to make it 75-72 with 20.7 seconds left but missed two with 8.2 remaining that gave Ole Miss its final chance.
Jermaine Marshall scored 13 points with 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Jaden Campbell also scored 13 points for Samford (10-2). The Bulldogs won their fourth straight game and now have victories over two Power 5 schools this season, Oregon State being the other.
Samford was 0-8 versus Ole Miss coming in with the last meeting in 2002.
Daeshun Ruffin scored 17 points, Joiner 15, Luis Rodriguez 13 and Brakefield 11 for the Rebels (8-4), who saw a nine-game home winning streak end.
Leading by six at the break, Ole Miss went 1 of 9 to to open the second half and Samford took advantage. The Bulldogs hit five 3-pointers over the first five minutes, going on a 25-6 run to lead by 13 with about 12 minutes remaining. Ole Miss worked its way back, tying the game with just under four minutes to go after a 9-0 run.
Jacob Tryon hit a jumper and Marshall picked up a loose ball and sank a 3-pointer to restore a five-point Samford lead with just over three minutes remaining. A held ball and shot-clock turnover let Ole Miss convert baskets to get within a point with 26.4 seconds remaining before Kaifes’ two free throws.
Samford shot 51% and made 11 of 24 3-point attempts. The Rebels shot 41% including 8 of 28 from the arc. Ole Miss led 42-36 at halftime.
