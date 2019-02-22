Samford (16-12, 6-9) vs. The Citadel (11-15, 3-12)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks for its third straight win over The Citadel at McAlister Field House. The Citadel’s last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Jan. 8, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel’s Lew Stallworth, Zane Najdawi and Matt Frierson have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Stallworth has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all The Citadel field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: The Citadel has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 79.3 over a three-game home losing streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Citadel has recently used assists to create buckets more often than Samford. The Citadel has an assist on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) over its past three outings while Samford has assists on 38 of 81 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 85.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs sixth among Division 1 teams. The Samford defense has allowed 74.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 221st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.