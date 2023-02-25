Samford plays Furman following Marshall's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (23-7, 14-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (21-9, 15-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -1; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Furman Paladins after Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points in Samford’s 75-70 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs. The Bulldogs are 13-2 in home games. Samford ranks eighth in the SoCon with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Ques Glover averaging 6.4.

The Paladins have gone 14-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

JP Pegues is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 10.8 points and four assists. Jalen Slawson is shooting 53.9% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

