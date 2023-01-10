Samford takes on Wofford, aims for 5th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wofford Terriers (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (10-7, 4-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Samford seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Wofford. The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Samford ranks ninth in the SoCon with 12.7 assists per game led by Jaron Rillie averaging 2.9.

The Terriers are 2-2 in conference play. Wofford averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Samford.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

