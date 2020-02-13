VARYING EXPERIENCE: Samford has depended on senior leadership while The Citadel has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For Samford, seniors Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Samford points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Kaelon Harris, Kaiden Rice, Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons III have combined to account for 58 percent of The Citadel’s scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has had his hand in 42 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-13 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-5 when it scores at least 74.

COLD SPELLS: Samford has dropped its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points and allowing 93.8 points during those contests. The Citadel has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 79.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Samford and The Citadel are ranked at the top of the SoCon when it comes to pace. Samford is ranked second in the conference with 74.2 possessions per game this season while The Citadel is ranked first at 76.6 possessions per game.

