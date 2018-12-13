BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Josh Sharkey hit six free throws to key a 10-0 Samford run in overtime to earn the Bulldogs a 77-72 victory over Morehead State on Thursday night.

Malik Riddle made two free throws to put the Eagles up, 69-67 with just under three minutes left. Sharkey answered with two free throws to tie and Brandon Austin put Samford ahead for good with a layup. Robert Allen dunked and Sharkey knocked four straight from the line in the final minute to make it 77-69. Jordan Walker hit a Morehead State 3 with a second left to set the final score.

A.J. Hicks had a chance to end the game with a second left in regulation, but missed the first of two free throws and hit the second to force overtime.

Brandon Austin scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Samford (9-2). Sharkey, who was 9 of 11 from the line, added 19 points.

Walker hit 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and paced Morehead State (3-7) with 22 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.