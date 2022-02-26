The Bulldogs have gone 10-7 against SoCon opponents. Samford is ninth in the SoCon shooting 33.1% from downtown. Quinn Richey leads the Bulldogs shooting 51.2% from 3-point range.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 80-72 on Feb. 3. Glover scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
Jaden Campbell is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals. Glover is averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Samford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.