Chandler Smith caught seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown for Samford. Montrell Washington had four catches for 69 yards, and Michael Vice also caught a touchdown pass.
Irvin Mulligan rushed 16 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder to get within 24-21, for Wofford (1-5, 0-4). Gliarmis also missed a 40-yarder in the second quarter.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.