David Bell had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (8-11, 1-3). It was the ninth double-double of the season for the senior. Aamahne Santos added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

North Florida shot 43% overall and 32% from 3-point range, but made 18 of 21 free throws (86%). Jacksonville shot 44% from the floor but missed 12 of 13 from distance. The Dolphins made 9 of 11 foul shots.

AD

AD

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

North Florida Ospreys (10-9, 3-1) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-10, 1-2)

Atlantic Sun Conference