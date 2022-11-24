Samuel banks in 3 at buzzer, Seton Hall beats Memphis 70-69

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall beat Memphis 70-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Samuel was left alone on an inbounds pass with 2.3 seconds left and he faked a pass to his right to create more space for a game-winning 3 that hit high off the backboard and went in. His teammates tackled him at midcourt in celebration.