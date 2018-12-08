Connecticut’s Christyn Williams (13) drives down the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. (Stephen Dunn/Associated Press)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Katie Lou Samuelson scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead UConn to an easy 99-61 win over former Big East rival Seton Hall on Saturday.

It was just the second career double-double for the 6-foot-3 All-American, who also had six assists.

Napheesa Collier had 18 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for Connecticut (9-0). Freshmen Chrisyn Williams (15 points) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (13) also reached double figures.

Nicole Jimenez had 23 points for Seton Hall (7-2), which had won three straight after its only other loss this season, at UCLA.

The Pirates led 3-2 lead after a 3-pointer by Kaity Healy.

But Samuelson hit three buckets, including a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-0 UConn run that put the Huskies up for good.

Williams had 15 points in the first quarter and UConn lead 35-13 after 10 minutes and 61-29 at the half.

Samuelson’s third basket from behind the arc, a shot from the top of the key in the fourth quarter, moved her past Diana Taurasi and into second place on the school’s all-time list.

She finished the night just 4 of 12 from behind the arc. But her 320 career 3-pointers put her within reach this season of Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis’ school record of 398.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates came in averaging almost 87 points. They shot just 36 percent from the floor, turned the ball over 17 times and committed 24 fouls.

UConn: UConn has now won 124 straight regular-season games, 56 of those coming out of conference, dating back to a loss to Stanford in the second game of the 2014-15 season. The Huskies have also won 82 consecutive home games.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: The Pirates head home to face Georgia Tech on Dec. 20.

UConn: The Huskies come out of their exam break on Dec. 19 at Oklahoma.

