HARTFORD, Conn. — Katie Lou Samuelson had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 1 UConn beat former Big East rival Seton Hall 99-61 on Saturday.

It was just the second career double-double for the 6-foot-3 All-American, who also had six assists.

Napheesa Collier had 18 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for Connecticut (9-0). Freshmen Chrisyn Williams (15 points) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (13) also reached double figures.

Nicole Jimenez had 23 points for Seton Hall (7-2), which had won three straight.

NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 72, TOLEDO 56

TOLEDO, Ohio — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points to help Notre Dame bounce back from its loss to Connecticut last weekend.

Jessica Shepard had 16 points and eight rebounds and Jackie Young finished with 14 points and 10 boards for the Irish (8-1), who pulled away after leading by six points at halftime.

Notre Dame played its first game since an 89-71 loss to UConn on Dec. 2, which snapped the Irish’s 13-game win streak, including last season’s national championship.

Mikaela Boyd scored 15 points for Toledo (6-3), which entered with a four-game win streak.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 87, JAMES MADISON 63

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Brianna Fraser had 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading Maryland to the victory.

Kaila Charles also had 24 points for the Terrapins (9-0), who never trailed. Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Maryland was stellar defensively and scored 40 points off 23 turnovers. The Terrapins’ front court was dominant, outscoring James Madison 42-22 in the paint.

Kamiah Smalls had 18 points for the Dukes (6-2), and Madison Green finished with 17.

NO. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, GEORGETOWN 65

WASHINGTON — Elissa Cunane equaled her career high with 23 points and DD Rogers had a career-best 20 rebounds, helping North Carolina State to the road win.

Kiara Leslie added 18 points as the Wolfpack improved to 10-0 for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Cunane scored 14 points in the second half, and Leslie had 13 points in two key runs for N.C. State — one late in the first half, and another early in the second.

Georgetown (5-5) was led by Dionna White, who had a season-high 25 points. Dorothy Adomako matched her season high with 18 points.

NO. 13 CALIFORNIA 81, SAINT MARY’S 78, OT

MORAGA, Calif. — Kristine Anigwe had 24 points and 12 rebounds for California, and Recee Caldwell made two free throws with 27 seconds left in overtime.

Caldwell scored 20 points for Cal (8-0), and CJ West got her first career double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Caldwell’s free throws made it 80-76 before Emily Codding’s basket cut the margin to two. Asha Thomas made the first of two free throws with 18 seconds remaining and the Gaels raced down the court but couldn’t find a good look at a 3-pointer before Claire Ferguson’s last-second attempt missed.

Codding scored a career-high 26 points for Saint Mary’s (5-3).

NO. 16 IOWA 72, IUPUI 58

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Megan Gustafson scored 32 points, and Iowa pulled away for the victory.

Gustafson became the third Hawkeye in program history to reach 2,000 career points and the seventh Big Ten player to score 2,000 points and collect 1,000 rebounds. Iowa’s career rebounding leader also added 10 more boards.

Holly Hoopingarner led IUPUI (6-3) with 20 points. Macee Williams had 19 points and eight rebounds before she fouled out with 5:34 remaining.

Hannah Stewart added 10 points for Iowa (7-2).

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 80, NO. 21 DRAKE 71

BROOKINS, S.D. — Madison Guebert scored 21 points and South Dakota State made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

Guebert hit a jumper in the paint and converted a turnover into a 3-pointer for a 71-65 lead with 2:52 to play.

Myah Selland added 16 points for SDSU (6-3).

Sara Rhine led Drake (8-2) with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Sammie Bachrodt scored 18 points.

