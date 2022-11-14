San Antonio, CSU Fullerton defeat Vermont 94-85 in OT

San Antonio added six rebounds for the Titans (2-1). Jalen Harris shot 6 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was 2-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and nine assists.