San Antonio, CSU Fullerton defeat Vermont 94-85 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. — Tory San Antonio’s 21 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Vermont 94-85 in overtime on Sunday night.
Dylan Penn led the Catamounts (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and four assists. Aaron Deloney added 15 points and two steals for Vermont. In addition, Robin Duncan had eight points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
CSU Fullerton next plays Friday against Pacific (CA) on the road, and Vermont will visit USC on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.