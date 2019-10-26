San Diego earned its 33rd straight PFL victory — the longest active streak in the nation and the third longest in FCS history. The Toreros have won 16 straight PFL road games and beat Dayton (4-3, 2-2) for the seventh time in the last nine meetings.

Jack Cook staked the Flyers to a 7-0 lead on their first possession with a 25-yard TD toss to Adam Trautman. But Martinez capped USD’s opening drive with his TD run and Sinnett hooked up with Michael Armstead for a 45-yard score and a 13-7 Toreros’ lead.

Cook hit Jake Chisholm for a 49-yard score and Cook added a 1-yard TD run to put the Flyers up 20-16, but Sinnett answered with a 43-yard scoring strike to Michael Bandy and San Diego took a 22-20 lead into halftime.

San Diego took control of the game in the third quarter on Smith’s 4-yard TD run and Sinnett’s 6-yard TD toss to Bandy, leading 36-20 after three quarters. Smith added TD runs of 1 and 12 yards in the final quarter to help the Toreros hold off a late Flyers charge. Bandy finished with nine catches for 194 yards.

Cook threw for 298 yards and four TDs, with one pick. He also ran for two scores.

