San Diego never trailed on Saturday.
After being forced to punt on their opening drive, San Diego’s defense came up with the game’s first score when Amir Wallace forced a fumble on Jalen Jones and returned Presbyterian’s miscue 23 yards for a touchdown with 10:26 left in the first quarter.
Following Brandon Eickert’s 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead, one play after the ensuing kickoff Keith Pearson hauled in a pass from Brandon Thompson and sprinted 75 yards to reduce Presbyterian’s deficit to 10-7.
Randall threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Michael Carner with seven seconds before halftime for a 10-point lead, then found Derek Kline from 15-yards out with a minute left in the third for a 24-7 advantage.
Brandon Thompson led a four-play, 52-yard drive that ended with his 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth. His 80-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Bachelder with 41 seconds left made it 24-21, but the Torreros secured the on-side kickoff attempt and ran the clock to end it.
Thompson threw for 323 yards for the Blue Hose (1-3, 1-3).
