The Toreros have gone 7-2 at home. San Diego is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.
The Bulldogs are 6-0 in conference play. Gonzaga has a 16-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcellus Earlington is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. Terrell Brown is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.
Julian Strawther is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. Drew Timme is shooting 63.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 95.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
