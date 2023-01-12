San Diego hosts Pepperdine following Lewis' 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 0-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-10, 1-3 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -2.5; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the San Diego Toreros after Maxwell Lewis scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 80-75 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 6-5 in home games. San Diego has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Waves are 0-3 in conference matchups. Pepperdine is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Toreros and Waves face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Lewis is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article