San Diego hosts Pope and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (4-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-5)
The Tritons are 2-1 in road games. UCSD is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for San Diego.
Pope is averaging 20.3 points for the Tritons. J’Raan Brooks is averaging 9.9 points for UCSD.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.