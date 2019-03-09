No. 7 seed San Diego (20-13, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Brigham Young (19-12, 11-5)

West Coast Conference Tourney Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is set to take on Brigham Young with the victor securing a spot in the WCC championship game. In the regular season, Brigham Young won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on March 2, when the Cougars outshot San Diego 51.1 percent to 37.1 percent and hit 14 more free throws en route to the 14-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Brigham Young’s Yoeli Childs has averaged 21.5 points and 9.8 rebounds while TJ Haws has put up 18.1 points and 5.1 assists. For the Toreros, Isaiah Pineiro has averaged 19 points and 9.5 rebounds while Isaiah Wright has put up 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and five assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all San Diego field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cougars are 14-0 when they hold opposing teams to 74 points or fewer and 5-12 when opponents exceed 74 points. The Toreros are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.9 percent or worse, and 9-13 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Toreros have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Brigham Young has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three contests while San Diego has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 79.7 points per game.

