Portland Pilots take on the San Diego Toreros in WCC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego Toreros (11-19, 4-12 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (13-18, 5-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -5.5; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots play in the WCC Tournament against the San Diego Toreros. The Pilots are 5-11 against WCC opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Portland has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros are 4-12 against WCC teams. San Diego averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jase Townsend averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 76.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article