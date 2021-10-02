Judd Erickson threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns for the Toreros (1-4, 1-1 Patriot League) but also threw three interceptions, two returned for scores. Mason Randall threw for another 117 yards for San Diego. Michael Carner had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Joe Hird had a 10-yard pick-6 and Jonathan Bunce returned an interception 22 yards for another TD for the Tommies (2-2, 1-1).
San Diego survived those scores and also a 1-of-12 performance on third-down conversions with the help of two interceptions by Hunter Nichols of Cade Sexauer and Kamaka’s fumble recovery.
