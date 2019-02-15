Boise State (11-14, 6-6) vs. San Diego State (15-9, 7-4)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State seeks revenge on Boise State after dropping the first matchup in Boise. The teams last played on Jan. 5, when the Broncos outshot San Diego State from the field 56.9 percent to 40.7 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to an 88-64 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Jalen McDaniels has put up 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Aztecs. Devin Watson has paired with McDaniels and is producing 16.3 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Broncos have been led by Justinian Jessup, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Aztecs have given up only 67 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72.4 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

JUMPING FOR JUSTINIAN: Jessup has connected on 40.8 percent of the 152 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Aztecs are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 15-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Broncos are 0-8 when allowing 72 or more points and 11-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 63.7.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all MWC teams. The Aztecs have forced conference foes into turnovers on 20.6 percent of all possessions.

