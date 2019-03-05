Fresno State (20-8, 11-5) vs. San Diego State (19-10, 11-5)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State seeks revenge on Fresno State after dropping the first matchup in Fresno. The teams last played on Jan. 22, when the Bulldogs shot 38.9 percent from the field en route to the 66-62 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jalen McDaniels has averaged 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Aztecs. Devin Watson is also a key facilitator, producing 15.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Bulldogs are led by Deshon Taylor, who is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taylor has made or assisted on 59 percent of all Fresno State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: San Diego State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Aztecs are 8-10 when opponents score more than 60 points.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 77.1 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MWC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

