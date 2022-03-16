The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 13-4. San Diego State is the top team in the MWC shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Matt Bradley shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Bluejays are 12-7 in Big East play. Creighton is the Big East leader with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Hawkins averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Adam Seiko is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Hawkins is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 58.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

