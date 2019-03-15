LAS VEGAS — Devin Watson had 20 points and five assists and San Diego State held No. 14 Nevada scoreless for nearly seven minutes late in the Aztecs’ 65-56 victory Friday night in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.

Jalen McDaniels added 12 points and 10 rebounds for San Diego State (21-12). The Aztecs will play the Fresno State- Utah State winner in the championship game Saturday night.

San Diego State also had a home victory over Nevada on Feb. 20.

Cody Martin led the top-seeded Wolf Pack (29-4) with 16 points and six rebounds, and Tre’Shawn Thurman had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Nevada forward Jordan Caroline, averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, did not play due to an injury.

Leading 34-29 at halftime, the Aztecs kept momentum starting the second half on Watson’s consecutive 3-pointers. And after Jeremy Hemsley’s basket, San Diego State led 42-29.

Nevada responded with an 18-4 run that included Caleb Martin’s first point and first field goal, a 3-pointer with 12:01 left. Nevada took the lead on Cody Martin’s fast-break layup with 10:02 left.



San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell, right, and Nevada’s Tre’Shawn Thurman reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/Associated Press)

THE BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack’s 58 wins the past two seasons is their best in team history. The Wolf Pack are 2-4 against San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher.

San Diego State: This was the 12th consecutive season the Aztecs reached the MWC semifinals. The Aztecs are 4-0 against Nevada in neutral-site games.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Championship game Saturday night against Fresno State-Utah State winner.

