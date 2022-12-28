San Diego State faces Air Force, looks for 6th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Air Force Falcons (9-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (9-3) San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -17; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Aztecs take on Air Force. The Aztecs have gone 7-0 at home. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Falcons are 1-2 on the road. Air Force has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs and Falcons face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Jake Heidbreder is averaging 15.7 points for the Falcons. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

