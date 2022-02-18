The Aztecs are 8-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is the top team in the MWC giving up only 57.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.
The Bulldogs and Aztecs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.1 points. Orlando Robinson is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.
Bradley is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.
Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.