San Diego State hosts Becker and Air Force

San Diego State Aztecs (14-4, 5-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-7, 3-3 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the San Diego State Aztecs after Beau Becker scored 23 points in Air Force's 82-74 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. The Falcons have gone 9-4 in home games. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 69.4 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Aztecs are 5-1 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Matt Bradley is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Adam Seiko is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

