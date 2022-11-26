San Diego Toreros take on the Nicholls State Colonels

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (1-4) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-2) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros face the Nicholls State Colonels in Paradise, Nevada. The Toreros are 4-2 in non-conference play. San Diego is ninth in the WCC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 7.6.

The Colonels have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Nicholls State has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Toreros. Jase Townsend is averaging 16.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.8% for San Diego.

Micah Thomas is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds for Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

