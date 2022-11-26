San Diego Toreros take on the Nicholls State Colonels

Nicholls State Colonels (1-4) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-2)
The Colonels have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Nicholls State has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Toreros. Jase Townsend is averaging 16.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.8% for San Diego.
Micah Thomas is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds for Nicholls State.
