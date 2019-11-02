San Diego used a 46-yard flea-flicker from Reid Sinnett to Dalton Kincaid to score on its opening drive of the third quarter for a 42-0 lead. Kincaid caught five passes for 117 yards.

Drake (4-4, 4-1) cashed in on a Sinnett fumble on a sack, with Ian Corwin scoring four plays later on a fourth-and-goal.

AD

David Tolbert’s interception of a Corwin pass led to Binda’s 1-yard TD run and the Toreros led 21-0 after a pick by Victor Lopez set up Smith’s 2-yard scoring run. Binda also scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards and Smith scored on a 19-yard run.

Sinnett’s 3-yard TD run put San Diego up 35-0 at halftime. Freshman Amir Wallace stopped a late Drake drive with an interception in the end zone.

San Diego outgained Drake 476-260 in total yards, with Sinnett completing 23 of 28 passes for 281 yards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD