The Toreros have gone 3-2 against WCC opponents. San Diego is sixth in the WCC shooting 34.4% from deep. Jase Townsend paces the Toreros shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.
The Tigers and Toreros match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Avdalovic is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Pacific (CA).
Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 5.3 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Toreros: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.