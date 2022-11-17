San Francisco defeats Fresno State 67-60

Roberts added three steals for the Dons (4-0). Zane Meeks added 20 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Khalil Shabazz recorded eight points and shot 2 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.