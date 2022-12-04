San Francisco Dons and the Utah State Aggies play in San Francisco, California

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah State Aggies (6-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (7-1) San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -2; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies and the San Francisco Dons play at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Dons are 7-1 in non-conference play. San Francisco is ninth in the WCC shooting 33.2% from downtown, led by Josh Kunen shooting 45.8% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 6-0 in non-conference play. Utah State is the MWC leader with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Taylor Funk averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Roberts is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals. Khalil Shabazz is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.3 points for San Francisco.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20.3 points and 5.2 assists. Funk is averaging 18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Utah State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

