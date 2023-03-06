Gonzaga Bulldogs play in WCC Tournament against the San Francisco Dons

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco Dons (20-13, 7-9 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-5, 14-2 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -14.5; over/under is 160 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in the WCC Tournament against the San Francisco Dons. The Bulldogs are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 12-3 in non-conference play. Gonzaga averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Nolan Hickman with 3.3.

The Dons are 7-9 in WCC play. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 12.8 assists per game led by Khalil Shabazz averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Shabazz averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrell Roberts is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

