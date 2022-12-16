San Francisco hosts Gilbert and UNLV

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco Dons (8-3) at UNLV Rebels (10-0) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the San Francisco Dons after Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points in UNLV’s 74-70 win over the Washington State Cougars. The Rebels have gone 5-0 in home games. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. David Muoka leads the Rebels with 6.2 boards.

The Dons are 1-1 in road games. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 56.7% from beyond the arc. Elijah Harkless is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.6 points for UNLV.

Tyrell Roberts averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

