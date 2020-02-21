SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Colbey Ross has directly created 56 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has 25 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Waves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dons. San Francisco has 31 assists on 74 field goals (41.9 percent) over its past three outings while Pepperdine has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has made 8.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among WCC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com