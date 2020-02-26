WINLESS WHEN: Portland is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-9 when scoring at least 64.
UNBEATEN WHEN: The Dons are 11-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 7-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Pilots are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 4-20 when opponents exceed 60 points.
DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.
