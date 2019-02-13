Pepperdine (12-13, 5-6) vs. San Francisco (18-6, 6-4)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pepperdine. In its last five wins against the Waves, San Francisco has won by an average of 11 points. Pepperdine’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2016, a 90-86 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: San Francisco’s Frankie Ferrari, Matt McCarthy and Nate Renfro have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Dons scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Waves have allowed just 70.9 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 75.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Colbey Ross has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: San Francisco is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 18-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK SCORING: San Francisco has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among WCC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

