San Francisco (21-6, 9-4) vs. Santa Clara (14-13, 6-7)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks for its fifth straight conference win against Santa Clara. San Francisco’s last WCC loss came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs 92-62 on Feb. 7. Santa Clara is coming off a 64-59 win at home over Pacific on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: San Francisco’s Frankie Ferrari, Matt McCarthy and Nate Renfro have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ferrari has made or assisted on 42 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Santa Clara is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 14-7 when it scores at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Broncos are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 9-13 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Dons are 20-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.9 percent or worse, and 1-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Francisco offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-lowest rate in the nation. The Santa Clara defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

