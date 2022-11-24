San Francisco visits Davidson after Mennenga's 23-point game

San Francisco Dons (6-0) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1)
The Dons are 1-0 on the road. San Francisco ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 31.5% from deep. Josh Kunen paces the Dons shooting 45% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is shooting 44.6% and averaging 21.5 points for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Davidson.
Khalil Shabazz is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds for San Francisco.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.